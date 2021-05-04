Dinesh Chandimal Expresses 'shock' Over Thisara Perera's Retirement; Wishes Him The Best

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal on Monday expressed shock over the retirement news of all-rounder Thisara Perera calling him the country's best all-rounder in limited-overs cricket. Wishing him good luck for the future, Dinesh Chandimal said that it was a pleasure to play with him over the years.

I was shocked to hear about ur retirement.Storms will come &go but you could have been a little more patient â¦â¦â¦@PereraThisaraâ© ðŸ˜žstill the best all rounder in our limited overs cricket.anyway,it’s pleasure to play with you pandaðŸ‡±ðŸ‡°good luck for your future endeavorsðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/fA6ESOGK95 — dinesh chandimal (@chandi_17) May 3, 2021

Thisara Perera Retirement

White-ball specialist Thisara Perera took the cricketing world by surprise on Monday after he announced his retirement from international cricket. Sharing how it was time for him to retire to pave way for younger talent, the 32-year-old bid farewell to white-ball cricket. He however confirmed that he would continue to play franchise cricket.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a suspected member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life, ”Perera said in his letter as per SLC.

Perera represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, smashing 2,338 runs. In the 50-over format, he also scalped 175 wickets. Talking about his T20I career, he picked 51 wickets while producing 1,204 runs. Notably, the cricketer has also played in a number of IPL franchisees including CSK, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and others.

Just last month, the former skipper had thrashed Dilhan Cooray with six big hits in a List A game in the SLC's Major Clubs tournament. Leading the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club, he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to smash the ball for a maximum for 6 consecutive deliveries.

(With Agency Inputs)