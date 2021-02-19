Dinesh Karthik & Tamil Nadu Players Celebrate Shahrukh Khan's Success At IPL 2021 Auctions

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik shared a heartwarming video on social media where he and the Tamil Nadu players were seen celebrating in delight after one of their promising cricketers Shahrukh Khan made it big in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 Auctions.

'Turn up the volume': Dinesh Karthik

Taking to the micro-blogging site, DK had posted a video in which Shahrukh Khan was seen keenly following the auction as the players were travelling in the team bus and once it was revealed that he has had a successful outing at the auctions, all the Tamil Nadu players break into an impromptu.

Watch the video here:

Turn up the volume and listen to the team's happiness for our bright ⭐#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wkDfFbqGGP — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

Punjab Kings bag Shahrukh Khan for INR 5.25 crores

Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was bought by the newly revamped Punjab Kings for a whopping price of INR 5.25 crores, thus making him one of the costliest Indian players to be sold at the IPL 2021 auction. The bidding war was started by Delhi Capitals before Royal Challengers Bangalore joined in. The two franchises bid relentlessly before Delhi backed out at INR 3.3 crore.

It appeared as if Khan would go to RCB but Punjab jumped in and bagged the all-rounder for the staggering price after an intense bidding battle with the Bangalore-based franchise.

Shahrukh Khan's outstanding form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Shahrukh played eight matches in the competition where he got opportunities to bat only in four innings. In the limited chances he got, Shahrukh scored 88 runs at an average of 88.00 and a blistering strike-rate of 220.00 and was dismissed only once. Notably, he hit seven sixes and eight fours in the tournament, thus displaying his dynamic batting range. The young batter who had gone unsold at the previous IPL auction has very well been rightly rewarded for his brilliant performances.

