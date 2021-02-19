Cricket South Africa Lodges Complaint Against Cricket Australia For Postponing Test Tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has lodged an official complaint with the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Cricket Australia (CA) for its indefinite postponement of Australia’s Test tour of South Africa.

CA cited “unacceptable health and safety risk” as its reason for pulling out of the tour, referring to concerns over a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa. CSA had slammed its Australian counterpart for this decision, saying it was “extremely” disappointing and that it will lead to “serious financial loss.” It has now approached the ICC’s dispute-resolution council on this matter.

CSA lodges complaint

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has shot off a letter to the ICC, asking it “to look into whether CA’s cancellation amounts to acceptable or unacceptable non-compliance as per the WTC terms, bearing in mind that the series cannot be rescheduled before the end of the WTC window, which is April 30, 2021.” CSA also wants the game’s governing body to check the health situation in South Africa to decide if Australia violated the FTP terms by postponing the tour.

As per ICC’s FTP terms and conditions, member nations have an obligation to fulfill their commitments barring special circumstances, including government instruction. Citing a clause from WTC terms, Moseki wrote that it was for the independent experts from South Africa to decide the severity of health risks that forced Australia to postpone its tour.

“It would seem inappropriate to appoint a health and safety consultant outside of South Africa given that such an expert consultant would be unlikely to properly and accurately comprehend the COVID-19 related risks within South Africa and how they may be adequately managed,” Moseki wrote.

Series postponement puts Australia's WTC final chances in jeopardy

The Proteas were all set to host the Aussies in a three-match Test series in March. The decision of suspending the away Test tour has done some serious damage to Australia's chances of making it to the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship finals.

They currently occupy the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with 332 points. The Tim Paine-led side was docked four points for a slow over-rate against India during the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG and had this reduction not taken place, then Australia would have been ahead of NZ on percentage. They will now depend on other results for their spot in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the final. The summit clash of the WTC will be contested at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from June 18-22.

(With PTI Inputs)

