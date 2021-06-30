Dinesh Karthik Comes With Hilarious Meme Featuring Himself To Answer Fan Question

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently in England as he recently made his appearance in India vs New Zealand WTC Final as a commentator. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer doesn't have any obligations as a player in the near future which has given him some time off. Karthik is utilizing this time to hone his commentary skills as he is now set to be on the mic for The Hundred 2021.

Dinesh Karthik describes his time in UK in a hilarious way

The veteran stumper has impressed the cricketing community with his commentary style and fans are swooning over his wordplay and witty remarks in the commentary box. Karthik has now upped his social media game as he has won fans over with his latest post on Twitter. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself from the commentary box from the England vs Sri Lanka series to describe how his time in the UK has been.

When someone asks how good my time has been in the UK!#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/cn1UgMVjQV — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 29, 2021

Karthik's witty comments and sly remarks during WTC Final left Twitter in awe as fans have been showering praise on his commentary skills. Notably, the WTC Final was the veteran wicketkeeper's second stint with the mic, with his first one being during India vs England 2021 Test series earlier this year for Sky Sports. After ongoing England vs Sri Lanka series, Karthik will also commentate during The Hundred 2021.

Karthik will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont and Wasim Akram. The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, at The Kia Oval Stadium in London.

Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Karthik is an integral part of the KKR side in the IPL 2021. In spite of the cricketer relinquishing the team's captaincy mid-season last year, he still remains to be a part of their think tank as Eoin Morgan's deputy. Karthik amassed 123 runs in the 7 matches he played in the latest edition of the T20 competition at a decent strike rate of 138.20.

Talking about the Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL, he has featured in 203 games in his career so far, in which he has scored a total of 3946 runs with 19 half-centuries. He has a significant chance of becoming the 11th player to cross the 4000-run mark in the tournament when the competition resumes in the UAE in September.

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Dinesh Karthik net worth is estimated to be around USD 11 million (approx. INR 80 crore). The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises his total earnings from the Indian Premier League and from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. His earnings also comprise a part of his salary as a domestic cricket player for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: The above Dinesh Karthik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE SOURCE: DINESH KARTHIK INSTAGRAM