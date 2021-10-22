Dinesh Karthik Has A Funny Take On Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Eyeing New IPL Teams

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday took a hilarious take on rumours that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could bid for a new franchise in the Indian Premier League. Karthik turned to his official Twitter handle to comment on a post claiming that Bollywood's star couple is in the race to buy a new IPL team. Karthik, taking a dig at Ranveer Singh's dressing sense, said that the jerseys for the new team are going to be interesting. Karthik's comment was accompanied by a winking face emoticon.

See Dinesh Karthik's tweet here:

The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team 😜 https://t.co/mH4tatYM9T — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 22, 2021

New IPL teams

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The IPL governing body had invited bids to acquire the right of two new teams for the upcoming season. Now, reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could bid for a new franchise in the league. The latest report on the Bollywood stars’ interest in the league suggests that the race to own the teams is now bigger than ever.

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that the English Premier League club Manchester United is one of the parties interested in buying a new IPL team. Several media reports claimed that Manchester United owners have selected the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document to bid for the new IPL franchise ahead of the 2022 season. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

No final pins can be placed yet as the bidding process is still underway. However, reports claim that the BCCI are not keen on providing rights to an IPL 2022 side to any off-shore company. The fight for the new sides in the IPL keeps getting better and the winning bid could only increase now. According to experts, a bid anywhere between 375 to 425 million USD could land a team with a 10-year license.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/BCCI)