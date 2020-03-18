Dinesh Karthik’s Last-ball Six To Win Nidahas Trophy Vs Bangladesh On Mar 18, 2018: Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his international debut in an ODI against England in 2004. Since then, the stylish Tamil Nadu batsman has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country. While he was part of the Indian side that won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, one of the highlights of his career came against Bangladesh on an eventful evening of March 18, 2018, which was exactly two years ago.

Nidahas Trophy 2018

In March 2018, India toured Sri Lanka for a Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series that involved Bangladesh as the third side. The tournament was organised to commemorate 70 years of independence of Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for the home side, Sri Lanka failed to reach the final after they lost a virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

March 18, 2018: Dinesh Karthik last ball six Nidahas Trophy

In the final, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Riding on Sabbir Rahman’s 77, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 166-8 in their 20 overs. In response, captain Rohit Sharma scored 56 before his dismissal curtailed India to 98-4 in 13.2 overs.

With 34 runs more required within the final 12 deliveries, a win for India seemed highly unlikely at that stage. However, Dinesh Karthik walked out to the middle and started clubbing the Bangladeshi bowlers to all corners of the ground. He scored a whirlwind 29* from just 8 balls that included a last-ball six to win the match. He was adjudged as ‘Player of the Final’ and India went on to lift the Nidahas Trophy 2018.

Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2020 for KKR team 2020

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR team 2020) during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window. He was retained by the franchise for ₹7.4 crore. Having debuted for KKR in IPL 2018, he is all set to reprise his role as their captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season, should the tournament proceed with its new rescheduled date.

IPL postponed news

Earlier, IPL 2020 was scheduled to launch on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, in wake of the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learnt about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

Image credits: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel