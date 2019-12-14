Ranji Trophy: Dinesh Karthik And Karun Nair Get Into A Heated Argument After The Match

Dinesh Karthik, who is known for his cool and collected style of playing, lost his temper after the Ranji Trophy clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Dinesh Karthik’s side were on the losing side in the contest as Karnataka successfully halted Tamil Nadu from chasing the total of 181. Krishnappa Gowtham’s heroics helped Karnataka to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 154 runs with just three balls remaining.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham To Feature In IPL 2020, But Will Skip PSL Due To New Zealand's Home Season

Dinesh Karthik lost his cool after the match:

However, there was more drama in the thrilling contest. Tamil Nadu’s Dinesh Karthik was seen sharing some heated words with Karnataka’s captain Karun Nair. Karthik was not happy with Karnataka’s players’ repetitive appeals during the match. The situation between both the players got so bad that match officials with both the team's coaches (Yere Goud and S Aravind) had to intervene. The argument was happening outside the dressing room.

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Produce Show Based On Real-life Stories Of Indian Army Heroes

The picture pretty much sums up our last 3 months,lots of smiles,contentment,spirit, happines,light and yet a touch of darkness on losing both the finals.But that's sport , as in life , PERSPECTIVE matters.

Positives outweigh the negatives. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bIaEfuJaxL — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 2, 2019

Tamil Nadu’s skipper Vijay Shankar took a casual approach towards the incident as he stated that these things happen in Tamil Nadu-Karnataka games. Shankar backed his teammate and stated that the reason for Karthik’s anger was the way Karnataka’s players behaved. Vijay added that even senior players like Dinesh Karthik can get triggered by such situations.

Also Read | LIV Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

But that's sport , as in life , PERSPECTIVE matters.

Positives outweigh the negatives. Lots of talent and most importantly, tremendous character and resilience shown by TEAM TAMIL NADU. #chinup #beproud #goodthingstofollow



GOD BLESS 🙂🙏🏼



2/2 pic.twitter.com/xH6p53zdSJ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 2, 2019

Also Read | LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?