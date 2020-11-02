Dinesh Karthik Lauded For Game-changing Flying Catch To His Left Vs Rajasthan: Watch

Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 60 runs on Sunday, November 1 to strengthen their play-offs chances in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Dinesh Karthik, who stepped down as Kolkata skipper earlier this season, collected four catches behind the stumps during the course of Rajasthan’s faltering run-chase at Dubai. One of those catches was a flying grab by the wicketkeeper to send Rajasthan’s in-form batsman Ben Stokes packing back to the pavilion.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata players celebrate win over Rajasthan

#KKR win by 60 runs to keep their hopes alive in #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/aISfVK98zJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik catch vs Rajasthan lauded by fans of the franchise

Batting first, Kolkata batsmen stockpiled 191-7 off their 20 overs. Despite the run-fest, Dinesh Karthik failed to contribute with the bat as he got out for a first-ball duck to Rajasthan spinner Rahul Tewatia. However, the seasoned T20 campaigner made up for his batting blunder later in the evening by pocketing four catches behind the stumps, including a high-flying blinder to dismiss Ben Stokes.

During the third over of the Rajasthan innings, Stokes attempted an ambitious drive off pacer Pat Cummins. In response, the Kolkata fast bowler managed to induce a thick outside edge towards wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who flew full-length to his left to catch the ball. Karthik’s blinder was lauded by fans and commentators alike, with some of them even describing his effort as the ‘best catch of the season so far’. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Dinesh Karthik catch vs Rajasthan from the latest Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Catch of #IPL2020 especially if you take the consideration of who the batsman was and according to the match situation. #RRvKKR — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) November 1, 2020

This is a stunner, reminds me 2007 T20 world cup catch took by him in 1st slip. Great catch 👍👍 — Avik Mukherjee (@AvikMuk50280067) November 1, 2020

Superb catch taken by Dinesh Karthik — Swapnil Mohite (@Swapnil57675661) November 1, 2020

Superb Unbelievable catch wonderful effort by. @DineshKarthik 🤗 — P7rasad (@p7rasad) November 1, 2020

Superb catch by #DK 🔥💜👌 — Supratim Lahiri (@LahiriSupratim) November 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik catch vs Rajasthan, watch video

WATCH - DK takes flight - catch unbelievable



Take a bow @DineshKarthik. Went full stretch to his left and grabbed a stunner. Terrific catch from DK. You can watch this over and over again.https://t.co/5ijCHFAzDm #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata in Dream11 IPL 2020 so far

The Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side also capped-off their league stage with their emphatic win over Rajasthan in a must-win game. After the match, they continued their stay at No. 4 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table by registering seven wins from their 14 matches.

