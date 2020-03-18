Dinesh Karthik Net Worth, Salary, And Journey With Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL So Far

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his international debut with an ODI against England in 2004. Since then, the stylish batsman from Tamil Nadu has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country. He was an integral part of the Indian side that won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Dinesh Karthik net worth and IPL 2020 contract

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to networthclub.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million. Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player.

Dinesh Karthik’s wife

In August 2015, Dinesh Karthik married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal. Dipika Pallikal herself hails from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria. Pallikal made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2020 salary and IPL postponement

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, Dinesh Karthik was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season. He first appeared for KKR in IPL 2018 and has been their captain ever since. Meanwhile, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹7.40 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29. However, due to the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learned about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

