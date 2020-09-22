IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Says He Is Happy To Play Mumbai Early In The Tournament

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik has hat it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai so early in the tournament. The two-time winners will kickstart their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign against the title-holders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

"They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow," said Dinesh Karthik during a virtual press conference. "Shubham is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, its good to have him, Gill and Narine make a good opening combination. We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE. All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It's important we as KKR choose the right eleven", the Kolkata skipper added.

Why Mumbai has the upper hand?

Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Can Mumbai stage a remarkable comeback?

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be hoping to come back strongly after their first defeat on Saturday. Batting collapse and sloppy fielding were what had led the reigning champions down in the first game. Before that contest, the four-time champions had not succeeded in winning their opening match since the 2012 edition and after that loss, they will have to wait another day in order to put that dismal record behind them.

(Image Courtesy: KKR Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)