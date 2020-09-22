IPL 2020: Mumbai Speedster Trent Boult Wants Swinging Friendly Conditions In UAE

Mumbai's new recruit Trent Boult that the humidity in UAE is helping bowlers to swing the ball during the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and that he would love to see swinging friendly conditions. Boult had bowled a decent spell in the title-holders' tournament opener against arch-rivals Chennai where he finished with figures of 1/23 from his 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 6.9. The New Zealand pacer had accounted for Shane Watson when he had him caught plumb in front of the wicket in the very first over of Chennai's run chase.

'I would love to see swinging friendly conditions'

"The wickets are gonna change throughout the tournament but from what we experienced the other night, the humidity, the ball differently swung around a little bit and its been early in the tournament now- fresh wickets. From my point of view, I would love to see them as swinging friendly conditions with a bit of pace in the wicket but I think the teams are adjusting quickly and adjusting to these conditions as early as possible", said Boult while responding to a query from ANI.

#WATCH: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult says that the humidity in #UAE is helping bowlers to swing the ball during #IPL2020.

Boult said, "I would love to see swinging friendly conditions with a bit of pace in the wicket. Teams are adjusting quicker to these conditions." pic.twitter.com/7vGgut4LqL — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Prior to the tournament, it was reportedly said that the spinners would be at a huge advantage due to the slow tracks of UAE. However, all the teams who had won the toss in the first three games so far had elected to bowl first taking the dew factor into consideration in the second innings. Barring the season opener between Mumbai and Chennai, targets have been defended successfully in the last two games. The Northern derby between Delhi and Punjab had ended in a tie on Sunday night where Delhi eventually overcame their northern rivals in a Super Over.

Can Mumbai stage remarkable comeback?

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to come back strongly after their first defeat on Saturday. Batting collapse and sloppy fielding were what had led the reigning champions down in the first game. Before that contest, the four-time champions had not succeeded in winning their opening match since the 2012 edition and after that loss, they will have to wait another day in order to put that dismal record behind them.

Mumbai will now lock horns with the two-time champions Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

(Image Courtesy: @mipaltan)

READ: IPL 2020: Ramiz Raja Reveals Why Big-hitters Will Find It Difficult To Get Going This Year