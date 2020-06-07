Dinesh Karthik Reveals The Challenges That Need To Be Faced When He Resumes Practice

As the lockdown eases in Chennai, veteran Tamil Nadu, as well as Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, is set to resume training. Karthik was all set to lead the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic.

'The lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai': Dinesh Karthik

While speaking to a cricket news website, Dinesh Karthik went on to say that right now, the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, and therefore, one can get permission and go and practice. He then mentioned even though he is planning to do that, but will do it gradually as his body has been completely in zombie mode due to him sitting at home and not doing much.

At the same time, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman also reckoned that the transition will be very tough and it will at least take a minimum of four weeks. Justifying the reason behind why one needs to start slowly, DK said that first, it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity.

Karthik talks about his match-winning cameo

Dinesh Karthik recollected India's famous win in the Nidhas Trophy tri-series final against Bangladesh in March 2018. He also said that he wanted to prove a point and when the time had come to deliver, he made his bat do the talking. During his interaction on Star Sports 1’s Tamil show 'Mind Masters' by MFORE, Karthik went on to say he was waiting for a moment like that in order to prove himself. He then mentioned that he had been practising a lot for facing such a challenge and when the real situation had come, he reckoned that it was fun at that stage.

The veteran batsman then added that a lot of such things happen in an auto mode and as one practices and is at that stage, one is aware of what needs to be done. Furthermore, DK added he had the belief that the Men In Blue would win that match and despite the 2007 T20 world champions needing 34 runs in the final two overs, he had thought of getting his team past the finish line.

