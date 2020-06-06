Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Says India Is Still Hurt From The 2019 World Cup Loss

Bharat Arun has said that India is still hurting from the World Cup 2019 loss. The Men In Blue had topped the group by winning seven of their nine matches which also included a washout and a loss against the eventual world champions England. However, a close 18-run loss against New Zeland in the semi-final at Manchester brought curtains down on their excellent campaign.

'World Cup loss still hurts': Bharat Arun

While interacting on ‘Lockdown But Not Out’ series by FanCode, the bowling coach went on to say that the World Cup 2019 loss is still hurting them and they will probably go all out to see that they (the Men In Blue) leave no stone unturned in their preparation to make sure that they do exceptionally well in the World Cup. He then mentioned that in order to win a World Cup, they need to really plan well and at the same time, also ensure how far they can execute their plan.

Dhoni & Jadeja's heroics that went in vain

When India were on the verge of a humiliating defeat at 92/6 chasing a modest total of 240, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected India's run chase with a 116-run stand for the seventh-wicket. The two middle-order batsmen brought their team to the cusp of victory. Just when it looked like Team India would register a famous win and reach their fourth World Cup final, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult in the quest of going for big shots to match up with the asking rate.

However, it was not over until Dhoni was out in the middle and it appeared that he would repeat the heroics of that 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium. He hit a delivery off Lockie Ferguson for six which ignited the Indian hopes. Unfortunately, on the following delivery, he was run out by a sharp throw from Martin Guptill after replays showed that the ex-skipper failed to make his ground. His run-out triggered the end of India's resistance as they suffered an 18-run loss to exit from the quadrennial event.