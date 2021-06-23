Dinesh Karthik Rates Kane Williamson Above Virat Kohli In One Interesting Aspect

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has donned the commentator's hat for the ongoing World Test Championship Final in Southampton. The veteran stumper has impressed the cricketing community with his commentary style and fans are swooning over his wordplay and witty remarks in the commentary box. On Day 5 of the WTC Final 2021, Karthik was at his best once again as he compared Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's batting styles through an interesting analogy.

Dinesh Karthik compares Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's batting styles in unique way, fans impressed

Referring to Williamson's elegant shots and delicate touch, Karthik reckoned that a cricket ball would want to be hit by the Blackcaps skipper's bat and not the Indian skipper's willow. Further elaborating on Kohli vs Williamson batting styles, Karthik stated that the New Zealander just kisses the ball as opposed to Kohli. The same analogy was later tweeted by Karthik on his official Twitter handle.

If you are a ball, you would rather be hit by a Kane Williamson's bat and not a Virat Kohli's bat - He just kisses the ball. #WTC2021 #WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

.Dinesh Karthik's entertains fans with witty commentary

On Day 2 of WTC Final 2021, Karthik brought back the memories of India's heartbreaking World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, however, he added a positive note to the bitter memory. Commenting on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's careful start, Karthik quipped, "India have got more runs here in the first six overs than what they did in the (2019) World Cup semi final."

At another moment, Karthik took a dig at his co-commentator Nasser Hussain while reviewing Rohit Sharma's iconic pull shot. “Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent,” Hussain had said. Responding to Hussain's assessment, Karthik swiped, "Yes, exactly the opposite of you."

Karthik's witty comments and sly remarks have left Twitter in awe as fans have been showering praise on his commentary skills. Notably, this is the veteran wicketkeeper's second stint with the mic, with his first one being during the India-England Test series earlier this year for Sky Sports.

WTC Final live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy WTC Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab and the BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI/ ICC TWITTER