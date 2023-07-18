Do You Know Father Of Cricket? WG Scored 54896 Runs With 126 Centuries, Took 2809 Wickets

In the history of cricket, there is one name that stands out above all others - William Gilbert Grace. He was a big and influential figure in the sport, known for his amazing talent and strong personality. This article explores the life, career, and lasting impact of W.G. Grace, who played a significant role in making cricket popular worldwide.

3 things you need to know

Grace was born on July 18, 1848, in Downend, near Bristol, England

He was the eldest of several children and grew up in a cricket-loving family

Grace honed his skills under the guidance of his father, Henry Mills Grace

Father of Cricket - WG Grace

Grace, often referred to as 'Father of Cricket', made his first-class debut for his county, Gloucestershire, in 1865, at the tender age of 16. His debut performance hinted at the greatness that would soon follow. Grace's all-round abilities as a batsman, bowler, and fielder made him a rare and highly sought-after commodity in the cricketing world. His approach to batting was revolutionary for the time, as he employed a more aggressive and dominating style, setting the tone for future generations of cricketers.

In 1873, Grace achieved a milestone that would come to define his cricketing career. Playing for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) against Kent, he scored a phenomenal 344 runs in a single innings, the first-ever triple-century in first-class cricket. This monumental achievement secured his place as a cricketing legend and catapulted him to national fame.

Throughout his illustrious career, Grace amassed over 54,000 first-class runs and more than 2,800 wickets, a feat that remains unparalleled even decades after his retirement. His influence extended beyond the cricket pitch, as he was instrumental in promoting the sport across England and other cricketing nations.

(Portrait of WG Grace in 1870. Image: Martin Williamson)

Batting

Format Matches Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Test 22 36 1098 32.29 2 5 First-Class 870 1478 54211 39.45 124 251

Bowling

Format Matches Innings Wickets Average 5w 10w Test 22 13 9 26.22 0 0 First-Class 870 - 2809 18.14 240 64

Grace was also part of the England Test team that lost to Australia in the 1882 Test match at The Oval, resulting in creation of the Ashes. Grace continued to play lower-level club cricket even after his retirement from first-class version in 1908. He played his penultimate match in 1914, a week after his 66th birthday. Grace died one year later at the age of 67.

Image: ESPNcricinfo