MCC World Committee Calls For Fewer Men’s ODI Games Under Plans To Protect Test Cricket

Extra funding to protect test cricket and the women’s game has been proposed by the MCC’s world committee, which is also calling for men’s one-day international matches to be “significantly reduced” after the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Former England captain Mike Gatting, the chair of the committee which meets twice a year to debate the issues facing cricket, said: “It’s time for the global game to reset.”

The financial imbalance existing between nations is putting a squeeze on the viability of test cricket outside of India, England and Australia, according to current and former players on the panel.

A lack of quantifiable data on the costs of staging tests has led to a recommendation that the International Cricket Council undertakes a financial audit to establish the nations in need of support.

The Marylebone Cricket Club’s world committee — whose members include Kumar Sangakkara, Justin Langer, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan, Clare Connor and Graeme Smith — also advised a separate test fund to address the issue and “protect the sanctity” of the format.

A “substantial and ring-fenced” fund to strengthen and grow women’s cricket was another of the series of proposals to the ICC, which should be seeking a commitment from associate nations desiring test status to invest in and field women’s teams.

With the proliferation of T20 domestic franchise leagues creating an increasing logjam, the committee has also suggested a removal of bilateral ODIs — other than in the 12-month period before 50-over World Cups — to “increase the quality” and “create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar.”

The Lord’s-based MCC is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game.