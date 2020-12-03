Does Shane Warne Think Australians Give More Importance To IPL Than International Cricket?

India beat Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI of the series and managed to save their pride by avoiding a humiliating whitewash Down Under. Both sides went into Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI with several changes. While Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and debutant T Natarajan replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini in the Indian team, Australia replaced Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Pat Cummins with Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and Cameron Green.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia SCG Test and BBL 2020 games to witness 100% crowds, CA confirms

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Shane Warne slams Australian team management's decision to rest Pat Cummins

As far as the Australian team is concerned, David Warner and Mitchell Starc were forced changes due to injuries. On the other hand, in an attempt to manage Cummins' workload ahead of Australia's T20I and Test series against India, the right-arm pacer had been rested as he was coming back from playing in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The decision to rest Cummins hasn't gone down well with former legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne who questioned if playing in the IPL is more important for players than playing for Australia.

Australia have made three changes and India have made four for the third and final Dettol ODI in Canberra #AUSvIND https://t.co/XyFlad95Di — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Hardik Pandya & Jadeja take India to 302/5 after Kohli's fighting 50

While speaking on Fox Cricket, Warne said that he was a little disappointed with the decision to rest Cummins. The Australian veteran acknowledged that it is a big, jam-packed summer. However, he reckoned that Australian players should not be resting after two games. Questioning the Australian team management's decision to rest Cummins, he asked if playing in the IPL forced them to take such a decision.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Manish Pandey's exclusion baffles Indian fans on Twitter

An upset Warne further slammed the Australian team management by saying that their players are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL but then they need a rest because they have been playing in the tournament. Warne stated that players should start prioritizing playing for the country instead of franchise cricket.

The 51-year-old also asked the players to choose between playing in the IPL or playing for the country. He suggested players miss IPL games because they cannot miss international games saying that they need a break coming off an IPL. Warne opined that it is a One Day International for Australia and you don't need a rest to get through the summer after just two matches.

Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour now moves on to the three-match T20I series. The Ind vs Aus 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The live streaming of the Ind vs Aus 1st T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne

SOURCE: AP & RAJASTHAN IPL TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.