India Vs Australia SCG Test And BBL 2020 Games To Witness 100% Crowds, CA Confirms

India defeated Australia by 13 runs at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Wednesday, December 2. However, it was the Aaron Finch-led side that took home the ODI honours by a 2-1 margin, as they comprehensively bulldozed over the tourists in the first two matches of the series. The ongoing India tour of Australia will now proceed with the T20I segment as per the schedule, with the two teams slated to face each other on Friday, December 4 at the same venue.

Virat Kohli and co. register consolation win in third ODI

India take the win in the final ODI by 13 runs.



Australia take the series 2-1 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/t8l9tvMtp7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 schedule: New South Wales government lifts crowd restrictions

The recently-concluded India vs Australia ODI series was played in the presence of limited crowd capacity, owing to the contagious nature of the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the upcoming T20I series between the two nations will be played with full houses as the New South Wales Government recently relaxed several restrictions involving social distancing between the public. The three-match series, scheduled to commence from December 4 at the city of Canberra, will continue with New South Wales’ capital city Sydney hosting the final two games on December 6 and 8 respectively.

The relaxation of restrictions by the government also means that the third India vs Australia Test match is now eligible to hold capacity crowds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11 next month.

India vs Australia 2020 schedule for T20Is and Sydney Test gets crowd boost

BBL 2020: Impact of government’s decision on BBL schedule

The 10th season of the much-awaited Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season is scheduled to commence with a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. The New South Wales’ (NSW) government’s decision to allow crowds into the state’s cricketing venues also brings exciting news for the fans of Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers teams. A majority of their matches, along with matches of other teams as well, are slated to be played across several NSW venues.

A look into BBL schedule for the 2020 season

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

