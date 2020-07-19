Dominic Cork Says Ben Stokes Has The Potential To Become The World's Best Cricketer

Dominic Cork has said that Ben Stokes has got the ability to become the world's best cricketer after his heroics in the ongoing Test match at the Old Trafford, Manchester where he had scored 176 in what is a must-win contest for the hosts to stay alive in the three-match series. At the same time, Cork also mentioned he reckoned that Stokes' career would have ended after that infamous Bristol night-club incident in 2017 where the star all-rounder was handed a ban as well as fined by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and he reportedly also went on to lose out on a few sponsorship deals as well.

'I genuinely think he can get better': Dominic Cork

“It could have been the end three years ago (with the Bristol night club incident) and I think he realised just what he has got as a talent. I genuinely think he can get better because of his work ethic. He wants to bat, he wants to bowl, he wants to work on his game, wants to get better", said the former English pacer while interacting on 'The Cricket Debate'. “I know he works a hell of a lot on his bowling as well. I just see this man not becoming only the best in the world but one of the best we have had ever. That’s how highly I rate him,” he added.

Ben Stokes makes it matter once again

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total. Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2. He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2. The Windies in reply were 32/1 at stumps.

Even though no play was possible on Day 3 due to heavy rains, the hosts have the upper hand in this contest provided they can bowl West Indies out cheaply twice.

