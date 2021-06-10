Dom Bess's Old Post Mocking India's National Anthem & MS Dhoni Surfaces Amid Larger Row

Following the suspension of Ollie Robinson from International cricket over his old racist and sexist Tweets, the English cricketers have come under the scanner of social media. Now, England's off-spinner Dom Bess's Instagram posts allegedly mocking India's National Anthem and MS Dhoni have gone viral. After Ollie Robinson's suspension many English cricketers including Eoin Morgan, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler mocking Indians also went viral.

Dom Bess allegedly mocked India's National Anthem and MS Dhoni

As the England Cricket Board (ECB) has assured to investigate and take action against players for their offensive tweets, Dom Bess's old Instagram post mocking India's National Anthem has angered the netizens on social media. The picture shared by the social media users on Instagram is of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy when India toured England to participate in the global event. In the viral Dom Bess Instagram post, the off-spinner writes, 'one of the funniest national anthems'. India defeated England in the ICC Champions Trophy Final in 2013. Notably, as per the Daily Mail UK report which cited Wisden.com, another racist post has been unearthed, however, the identity of the player cannot be revealed as he was 15 when it was written.

Apart from this, another of Dom Bess's Instagram posts is being widely shared in which the off-spinner can be seen mocking Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni. Dom Bess's Instagram post shows that the off-spinner shares a photo of MS Dhoni choosing his bat from 5-6 bats- on this the off-spinner calls Dhoni 'Stupid'.

Netizens lash out at Dom Bess for disrespecting India's National Anthem

As soon as the Dom Bess Instagram posts went viral on Twitter, people on social media called out the ECB and demanded strict action against the off-spinner:

England Spinner Dom Bess Deactivates Twitter Account

The Ollie Robinson controversy and consequent suspension opened doors for spinner Dom Bess as he was drafted into the hosts' squad for the remainder of the England vs New Zealand Test series. However, Dom Bess deactivated his Twitter account after he was included in England's Test squad.

Meanwhile, a report of Telegraph UK states that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has promised 'relevant and appropriate action', saying each case will be considered on an individual basis. The posts, in which Buttler and Morgan used the word "sir" to mock the Indians, started doing the rounds on social media after the ECB suspended pacer Ollie Robinson for some of his offensive tweets dating back to 2012-13.

England Twitter controversy: What did James Anderson say about Stuart Broad?

Days after England pacer Ollie Robinson was suspended over his racist and sexist remarks, three more England players including skipper Eoin Morgan have courted controversy over their problematic tweets.

Netizens on Tuesday dug up an old tweet from England pacer James Anderson's account where he has passed an unsavoury remark against fellow team-mate Stuart Broad. In a tweet dated February 2010, James Anderson says, "I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!"

