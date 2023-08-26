'Don't give him debut in Asia Cup': Ex-chief selector makes request to Rohit Sharma

It has been a fairytale start for Tilak Varma in the international circuit. Following his exploits in the West Indies in the T20 series, the selectors are seemingly ready to vouch for him and may also consider him for the World Cup squad as well. However, his performance in the Asia Cup will decide whether his World Cup dreams will be fulfilled or not. But a former India cricketer has a view that Varma needs to be tested in a different water first.

Srikkanth thinks Tilak Varma needs to be tested in the ODI series

According to Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tilak Varma has been solid in his initial days, but it is too early to play him in a big tournament like the Asia Cup. Varma is in the 17-member squad and experts-enthusiasts are seeking to witness more of him to determine whether he can take the nerves of the World Cup or not. Srikkanth, however, has a different opinion. in a plea to Rohit Sharma and the selectors committee, the 1983 World Cup winner says the 20-year-old should be pushed in a couple of bilateral series before expecting anything from him in a big tournament.

“Do not give Tilak Varma a debut in a big tournament, play him in the ODI series before that,” told Kris Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure,” he added.

Groom before expecting a boom

Srikanth further added that a talented player like Tilak Varma needs some grooming before being considered for the World Cup. “Tilak has fantastic potential, a brilliant player, but he has to play a couple of one-day series before putting him in the WC squad. We need to groom him properly,” Srikkanth concluded.