'Don't Think There Can Be Any Excuses': Virat Kohli After A 66-run Loss Against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had 'no excuses' to make and instead went on to admit that the team had got 'enough time to prepare' after they were outplayed in all three departments of the game by the mighty Australians in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as the five-time world champions registered a 66-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Chasing a mammoth target of 375, Kohli & Co. needed to pull off the second-highest chase in the history of One Day Internationals but it wasn't to be on Friday night.

'Got enough time to prepare': Virat Kohli

"Got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses. Probably the first long game we've played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that's something that can have an effect. Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll make you pay. Unfortunately, Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don't have other all-round options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis or Maxwell. From the batting point of view, we had a chat briefly now. All the batsmen committed to it which is why you saw us playing with intent. I think we gave ourselves the best chance. Hardik's innings was the best example of that. As a batting unit we committed nicely to positive cricket and we are going to do that in the future as well", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

Hardik Pandya's rescue act after a top-order collapse

Hardik kept the visitors in the run chase when they were staring down the barrel at 101/4 in the 14th over as he added impetus to India's middle-order along with opener Shikhar Dhawan with a 128-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

Just when it appeared that he would do the unthinkable, he lost his wicket in the 39th over while trying to match up with the steep asking rate. Hardik fell for a superb 76-ball 90 at a strike rate of 118.42 that included seven boundaries and four maximums.

The Men In Blue failed to rediscover their rhythm thereafter and even stellar cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (25) & Navdeep Saini (29) did not help their cause either as Kohli & Co. were restricted to 308/8 in their 50 overs.

READ: Hardik Pandya Falls 10-short Of A Century, Adam Zampa Brings Australia Back Into The Game



Finch, Smith power the Aussies to 374/6

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Both Finch and David Warner ensured a brisk start for the Aussies with a 156-run opening stand before the latter departed.

The captain was then joined by Steve Smith and both of them toyed around with the Indian bowling line-up. The duo added 108 runs for the third-wicket stand as Finch scored a fantastic century. At one point, it seemed that the Indian bowlers were staging a remarkable comeback as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. However, Smith ensured that he made them toil hard to get his wicket. He was eventually rewarded for it as he scored his 10th ODI century.

The number three batsman was dismissed in the final over for 105 but he had done his job as the five-time world champions finished their innings at 374/6 from their 50 overs.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Kohli's Run-chase Against Australia, Says 'seemed In A Huge Hurry'





Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.