'Down Underdogs': IND Vs AUS BGT 2020-21 Documentary Trailer Out; Check Release Date

Sony Sports India took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and released the preview of the sports documentary based on India’s historic victory against Australia, in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia. India started off the four-match Test series with a massive loss by eight wickets in the first Test at Adelaide, however went on to defeat the Aussies 2-1 at the end of the series, playing with almost a second-string Test squad. Virat Kohli’s men were bowled out on the total score of 36 runs in their second batting innings of the Adelaide Test, which led many former cricketers to criticize the team. India fought against all odds and won the 2nd Test, drew the 3rd Test, and went on to win the fourth Test.

When will be the documentary released?

Meanwhile, releasing the preview, Sony Sports India captioned the video, “Presenting a story with Team India orchestrating moments never felt before in cricket, doing the impossible, conquering the Gabba Fortress.. A story of DownUnderdogs - India's Greatest Comeback”. The sports broadcaster also announced that the full documentary will release on January 14 on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 channels.

A look at prominent cricket faces in the trailer-

Many prominent faces of the Indian cricket fraternity can be seen and heard expressing their views on India’s historic win in the trailer of the documentary released by Sony Sports. Legendary Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar alongside well-known cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle and former Indian cricketer speak about the challenges faced by India. Whereas, former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke can also be seen expressing his thoughts on the same. Clarke was one of the individuals alongside ex-cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, and Michael Vaughan who earlier predicted that India will lose the series after losing the first Test.

At the same time, the trailer also features current India cricketer Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj sharing insights from the series. Vihari is remembered for the match-saving knock of 23 runs after facing 161 balls, that he played during the draw in the Melbourne Test. Meanwhile, playing in his debut series Mohammed Siraj returned with a grand total of 13 wickets after playing the final three matches of the series, including his best effort of 5/73 in an innings.

Watch the trailer-

(Image: AP)