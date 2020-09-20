Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting Says 'Ajinkya Isn't An Automatic Selection'

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that right-handed batsman Ajinkya Rahane isn't an automatic selection in the playing XI for the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Delhi will kickstart their campaign when they take on the 2014 finalists Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening.

While speaking about Rahane on InsideSport's "Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series", Ponting said: "Ajinkya isn't an automatic selection but his preparation has been great. I have worked closely with him to improve his T20 batting but I have already had the conversation with him regarding this and as far as the first match goes he is certainly in the mix of things." "We have a very good squad in place and the last season was probably a breakout season for the team with the rebranding and the change of name. The cricket that we played last year was outstanding. The batting side of things especially when it comes to Indian players is much sorted. We have added some players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Alex Carey as overseas batsmen. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are, to be honest, our weapons, and Nortje has been incredibly impressive since he has been here and we have added Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane two very experienced Indian players. I am really happy with the squad," the three-time World Cup winner added.

Delhi have suffered a huge setback ahead of their tournament opener against Punjab as one of their star pacers Ishant Sharma has injured himself during training on Saturday. Ishant is one of the players who has been retained by the Delhi franchise for the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament. He will have to be assessed before the start of their opening game on Sunday to see if he is fit to play. A report on Cricbuzz claimed that the tall speedster has hurt his back.

While speaking to ANI, a DC support staff member confirmed that while Ishant injured himself at training on Saturday, a final call will be taken before the game.

"He did injure himself while training yesterday, but we will see how it goes. We will assess his injury status before the game and will take a call accordingly. We have the medical team which takes a final call on these matters," he said.

