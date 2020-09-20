Dream11 IPL 2020: Ishant's Injury Puts Delhi In A Spot Of Bother Ahead Of Punjab Clash

Delhi have suffered a huge setback ahead of their tournament opener against Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening as one of their star pacers Ishant Sharma has injured himself during training on Saturday. Ishant is one of the players who has been retained by the Delhi franchise for the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament. He will have to be assessed before the start of their opening game on Sunday to see if he is fit to play. A report on Cricbuzz claimed that the tall speedster has hurt his back.

'He did injure himself'

Speaking to ANI, a DC support staff member confirmed that while Ishant injured himself at training on Saturday, a final call will be taken before the game.

"He did injure himself while training yesterday, but we will see how it goes. We will assess his injury status before the game and will take a call accordingly. We have the medical team which takes a final call on these matters," he said.

Ishant has been dealing with injuries of late as he was sidelined due to an ankle injury this year in January. The 32-year-old made a return in February for the Test series against New Zealand, but he ended up injuring the same ankle again.

In the 2019 edition, the veteran pacer played 13 matches, managing to take 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.

Delhi in IPL 2020

Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, Delhi will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

READ: IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Reckons That Delhi Capitals Can Be The Most Consistent Team