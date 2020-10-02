Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 14 Chennai Vs Hyderabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) this week will see Chennai take on Hyderabad in the 14th match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 2. As of now, both Hyderabad (No. 7) and Chennai (No. 8) occupy the bottom two spots in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table ahead of Chennai vs Hyderabad live

#MumbaiIndians take the top spot in the Points Table after Match 13 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0UweZl7Mbp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C during the course of the match. Humidity levels throughout the match are likely to hover around 63%. Furthermore, as per the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast, there will be no cloud cover during the entire match and one can expect the entire 40 overs of an action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 179. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Chennai vs Hyderabad pitch report indicates that batting is more favourable upfront.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 2. For Chennai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Chennai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad live details

#CSK will be back in action after a gap of a week and will be hoping to make a winning return.



Match 14 of #Dream11IPL will see #CSK up against #SRH. Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/SdFhTvMO1D #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/YL6C6nqdor — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

