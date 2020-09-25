Prithvi Shaw Given 'big' Reprieve In 1st Over By MS Dhoni, Makes Chennai Pay With 64 Runs

Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided a blazing start for the Shreyas Iyer-led side after Chennai won the toss and opted to field first. Shaw in particular, slammed his fifth IPL half-century, bringing up his 50 off just his 35th delivery. However, the 20-year-old enjoyed his share of luck in the first over of the match itself as none of the Chennai fielders, including captain and keeper MS Dhoni himself, appealed for an apparent caught-behind dismissal.

Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw survives early scare, makes MS Dhoni and co. pay

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi team is currently facing MS Dhoni’s Chennai at the Dubai International Stadium in the seventh match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw opened the innings for the franchise and according to replays, the right-handed batsman apparently inside-edged the ball onto wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the first over of the match. However, both MS Dhoni and pacer Deepak Chahar did not make an appeal to the on-field umpire for the dismissal, perhaps because it was an extremely faint nick.

While Chennai failed to get Prithvi Shaw for a duck early on, the opening batsman later made MS Dhoni and co. pay heavily for their blunder. The Mumbai-based cricketer formed a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan before the latter lost his wicket to Chennai spinner Piyush Chawla. Chawla also managed to get Shaw out stumped later, but not before the batsman smacked them all over the park en route to his 43-ball 64. His innings comprised of nine blazing boundaries and a massive six square on the leg side off Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi live updates

At the time of publishing, the Chennai vs Delhi live updates indicate that the momentum of the game is in Delhi’s favour. As of now, the Delhi team reached 124-2 after 15 overs with a strategic timeout in place. Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer were at the crease with the duo looking set to capitalise on the solid foundation laid by their opening batsmen earlier on.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan defy MS Dhoni’s troupes

