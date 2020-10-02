Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go Top, Punjab Slump To 6th After 3rd Loss

Defending champions Mumbai thumped the KL Rahul-led Punjab side by 48 runs in the 13th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Thursday, October 1. With the win, Rohit Sharma and co leapt over Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi to take the top spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. On the hand, Punjab slumped to No. 6 after suffering their third defeat in four matches so far in the season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and co jubilant after stellar win over Punjab

Another victory in the bag for @mipaltan as they beat #KXIP by 48 runs in Match 13 of #Dream11IPL.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/PXN2K3cy2O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai on top of Dream11 IPL points table after confident win by Rohit Sharma and co.

It took defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai 13 matches in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season to finally claim the top spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. They achieved the feat after defeating a lacklustre Punjab unit by 48 runs in Abu Dhabi on the back of captain Rohit Sharma’s maverick 45-ball 70. However, they are one of only two teams (the other being Punjab) out of all franchises to have played four matches this season.

With Mumbai’s win, teams like Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Bangalore all dropped a spot to take the No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 spots respectively. Punjab is placed at No. 6 in the Dream11 IPL points table and so far, they are the only team to suffer three defeats in the season. Hyderabad (No. 7) and three-time winners Chennai (No. 8) take the bottom two spots to round off the table.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated Dream11 IPL points table

#MumbaiIndians take the top spot in the Points Table after Match 13 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0UweZl7Mbp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

A look at Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai will next go up against the David Warner-led Hyderabad uit on October 4 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule for the ongoing season.

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

