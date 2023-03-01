DRS Howlers To Dreadful Shot Selection: Rohit Sharma's Day To Forget In IND Vs AUS Series

Australia dominated day 1 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Team India as the former bowled out the hosts for a score of 109 in their first innings and later at the end of the day were 47 runs ahead. The Australian spinners didn't allow any Indian batsman to stay at the crease and the Indian innings fell like a deck of cards. Team India also had a bad day with the DRS as they lost two of their three reviews inside the first 20 overs of the Australian first innings.

However, it was captain Rohit Sharma who had an off day on the field as he misjudged, mistimed, and misinterpreted several decisions on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. With the bat, Rohit scored only 20 runs while getting out misjudging the trajectory of the ball. In the field, Rohit wasn't at his best with the DRS decisions he took.

Rohit Sharma's forgettable day with the DRS

Rohit Sharma took a few bad decisions with the DRS where it clearly looked like the batsman was not out but in desperation for wickets, the India skipper wasted reviews.

Rohit Sharma also while batting survived twice in the first over where on the first ball he was clearly caught behind but was not given out by the umpire. Rohit again survived to Mitchell Starc where he clearly was plumb in front of the wickets but was again given not out by the umpire. In both cases, the Australian captain didn't feel like taking the review and went on with the umpire's decision.

Rohit Sharma also didn't make much use of the given chances and was stumped by Alex Carey off Matthew Kunhemann while going for a six. Knowing the ball was turning but in desperation to hit a six, Rohit tried to step out but got stumped behind the wickets.

Rohit Sharma also regretted his decision of not taking the DRS to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne off R Ashwin as he had already wasted two DRS because of Ravindra Jadeja.

If we further talk about the match, Team India batting first scored 109 and no Indian batsman was able to stay at the crease. Coming in to counter Team India's first-innings score, Australia lost Travis Head early but the innings was stabilised by Labuschagne and Khawaja. Australia are 47 runs ahead of Team India at Stumps on Day 1 and ended at 156/4.