DRS Howlers To Dreadful Shot Selection: Rohit Sharma's Day To Forget In IND Vs AUS Series

Image: BCCI
Australia dominated day 1 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Team India as the former bowled out the hosts for a score of 109 in their first innings and later at the end of the day were 47 runs ahead. The Australian spinners didn't allow any Indian batsman to stay at the crease and the Indian innings fell like a deck of cards. Team India also had a bad day with the DRS as they lost two of their three reviews inside the first 20 overs of the Australian first innings.
However, it was captain Rohit Sharma who had an off day on the field as he misjudged, mistimed, and misinterpreted several decisions on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. With the bat, Rohit scored only 20 runs while getting out misjudging the trajectory of the ball. In the field, Rohit wasn't at his best with the DRS decisions he took.
If we further talk about the match, Team India batting first scored 109 and no Indian batsman was able to stay at the crease. Coming in to counter Team India's first-innings score, Australia lost Travis Head early but the innings was stabilised by Labuschagne and Khawaja. Australia are 47 runs ahead of Team India at Stumps on Day 1 and ended at 156/4.