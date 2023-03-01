IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Denies KS Bharat's Request To Take DRS, Forced To Regret Decision

Team India are playing against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore and till now the Australian team have dominated the match till Tea. Team India were bowled out for 109 and Matthew Kunhemann picked up a fifer after Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon in the first two Tests.

Coming out to bat Australia also lost Travis Head early as he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the second over. Marnus Labuschagne was also played on while playing Jadeja but survived as it was a no-ball from Jadeja. While R Ashwin was bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, Ashwin had created another opportunity to dismiss Labuschagne but the umpire gave it not out.

Rohit Sharma regrets on taking DRS

As Team India had already wasted two reviews earlier, the Indian captain didn't take any chances after feeling it was not out. Rohit Sharma was later forced to regret his decision as in the replay it was absolutely clear that Labuschagne was plumb in front.

rohit ne review ni liya batsman out tha yr 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/g0LrSvm4zr — Nitin Kumar (@NitinKu29561598) March 1, 2023

If we talk more about the match, Australia are well settled for a score of 71/1 at Tea with Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja looking to get over Team India's first-innings total.

Before this Team India won the toss and opted to bat first on day 1 of the third Test. Rohit Sharma survived off the first ball of the day when he was caught behind and was given not out by the umpire. Rohit was clearly out but Australia didn't take the review.

Rohit and Shubman then started taking on the Australian fast bowlers and tried to give Team India a good start but soon Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Matthew Kunhemann and the other Indian batsmen fell like a deck of cards.

All the India wickets went to the Australia spinners except the last run out of Mohammed Siraj. Australia spinners have troubled the Indian batsmen before in the series but on Wednesday, they were almost unplayable.

The Indore Test is also very important for Team India if they wish to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Team India are already 2-0 up in the four-match series and wish to beat Australia 4-0.