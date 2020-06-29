Dwayne Bravo Comes Up With An Enhanced Teaser Of His New MS Dhoni Song 'Number 7'

Dwayne Bravo has come forward with an enhanced teaser of his new song 'Number 7' that has been dedicated to the legendary cricketer and one of his good friends Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first teaser of this song was released four days ago while the enhanced one was released on Monday morning.

On Thursday, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram and uploaded a new teaser of the song that he famously calls as the “Mahi song”. In April this year, Dwayne Bravo had shared a glimpse of the same, but the track was under progress. However, at present, it seems like he is ready with the song and is all set to unveil the same on July 7, which also happens to be MS Dhoni’s birthday. The Bravo Dhoni song teaser was also liked by the CSK captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni. MSD will be turning 39.

Both Mahi and Bravo were all set to represent the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, the month of July will also mark one year of Dhoni's absence from competitive cricket.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.