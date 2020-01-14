"It Feels Good": Dwayne Bravo On Earning Call-up For Ireland Series Post Exile

Ace West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo who announced his comeback to international cricket on December 13 after a change of guard at the West Indies Cricket Board, received a call up in the team for the three-match T20 series against Ireland. The decision to call up the all-rounder is in hindsight for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The all-rounder known for his death bowling expressed his delight on receiving the call-up. "I feel like a kid again when I first get a call from that welcome back to the team and play international cricket and they were looking forward to having me back," ICC quoted the veteran all-rounder.

'Looking forward to doing my best'

Furthermore, Bravo added, "It is something that was always on my mind since the change of leadership and stuff. So I am just happy to get the opportunity to represent the region again and I am looking forward to doing my best."

The all-rounder also reflected upon West Indies' recent tour to India where the visitors lost the T20 and ODI series. Bravo said that the team lacks a death overs specialist and his experience could really add to the team's attack along with Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cotrell and added that he can help them with bowling certain deliveries when required.

"Obviously they will be trying players to see what is the best combination and the best squad they that they think and select come October. Starting off with Ireland series is just one step to something positive in the making," said Bravo.

West Indies' strategy for World T20 2020

With Bravo's comeback, West Indies have been thinking long-term with the next World Cup in the game's shortest format taking place in Australia in October and November. Bravo last played for the T20 side against Pakistan in September 2016 before he quit to concentrate on franchise cricket.

"Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed," he added.

