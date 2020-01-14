AB De Villiers Throws His Hat In The Ring For T20 WC, Management Keen To Make It Happen

Former South Africa skipper, AB de Villiers who retired from all forms of cricket earlier in May 2018, has been speculated to make a comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia ever since Mark Boucher has taken over as the Head Coach of the team.

The wicket-keeper batsman, however, on Tuesday confirmed that he would love to don the Proteas' shirt back again for the World Cup and said that the management is keen to make that happen.

'I would love to play T20 WC'

The 35-year-old made his Big Bash League debut on Tuesday for Brisbane Heat who registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers. Head Coach Mark Boucher had earlier revealed that he was in talks with the explosive batsman for the World Cup.

Reflecting upon the same, de Villiers on Tuesday said, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," Cricket Australia quoted the veteran batsman.

Furthermore, de Villiers also highlighted that the World Cup was still a long way ahead and that the IPL is around the corner and he needs to be in form for that.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out. It's not a guarantee, once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so, for now, I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year," de Villiers added.

de Villiers makes BBL debut

AB de Villiers made his way into the middle for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on January 14. Fielding first, Brisbane Heat dismissed the strikers for 110 within 20 overs. He took two catches on the field and scored 40 (32 balls) in a successful run-chase for the home side resulting in a seven-wicket victory.

