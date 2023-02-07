Sara Tendulkar Reveals An Honest Mistake She Keeps On Committing; 'I Keep Writing RCB'

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, often remains in the headlines due to her social media posts. In a recent upload on Instagram, Sara revealed that she keeps committing a mistake while writing RBC (Red Blood Corpuscle) in her study notes. Sara disclosed that she always makes the mistake of writing down RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) instead of RBC, which is a commonly used medical term.

Sara took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her notes, where one can see RCB written down under the sickling process instead of RBC. "I keep writing RCB instead of RBC by mistake," Sara wrote in the caption of her post. For those who don't know, Sara is a Graduate of Medicine from the University College London. It is pertinent to note that Sara's mother Anjali Tendulkar is also a qualified doctor. Here's the Instagram story that Sara shared on Monday.

Sara is currently trying to make a name for herself in the glamour industry. It has been reported several times that the former India cricketer's daughter is keen on working in Hindi films. Sara made her modeling debut with an appearance in a lifestyle advertisement for an e-commerce portal in December 2021. The ad also featured Tania Shroff, who is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff, and Banita Sandhu, who appeared alongside Varun Dhawan in the film October.

Is Sara Tendulkar dating India star Shubman Gill?

Sara also remains in the limelight because of the constant rumours of her dating the young and dashing Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Neither Shubman nor Sara have confirmed the status of their relationship. The rumours found some base in 2019 when Sara congratulated Shubman after the cricketer bought a new car for himself. Sara congratulated Shubman on the new vehicle purchase, followed by a heart emoji. Shubman was quick to reply to Sara's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Since then, Indian cricket fans keep teasing Shubman with chants of 'Sara' whenever he plays a game in India.

