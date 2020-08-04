ECC Vs HSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) will square off against Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) in the1st match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday, August 4 at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs HSC Dream11 team and ECC vs HSC Dream11 top picks.

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams got off to losing start to the tournament on Monday. ECC lost both their matches on Monday, while HSC also tasted defeat in the same amount of match they played on Monday. Both the teams will look to win the match to kick-start their campaigns and stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-final. Expect the match to be a hard-fought contest.

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC Dream11 team



ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC Dream11 team: ECC squad

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC Dream11 team: HSC squad

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

ECC vs HSC Dream11 top picks

A Panda

I Mian

A Kalyal

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC Probable Playing XI



ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC Probable playing XI: ECC

A Ali, N Mohammad, W Mohammadullah, S Latif, T Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Mian, A Mohammad, A Kalyal, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs HSC playing XI: HSC

A Panda, R Saproo, M Raman, P Chandrasekraiah, P Kompella, S Shetty, A Chandrasekaran, P Behera, S Gour, S Kori and S Kunjir

ECC vs HSC Dream11 team

ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction

As per our ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, ECC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs HSC Dream11 top picks and ECC vs HSC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECC vs HSC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

