'How Stupid?': Swann Hits Out At England Selectors For Dropping Broad In 1st Windies Test

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has criticised selectors for dropping veteran pacer Stuart Broad from the first Test against West Indies. Swann slammed the selectors for separating the experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and warned them to not 'mess' with the pair. Consequently, England lost the first of the series at the Ageas Bowl against the Windies.

"How stupid did it look to break up England’s most successful bowling partnership of all-time when we lost that first Test match? Jimmy and Broady have formed one of the most ­successful bowling double acts Test cricket has known. Why would you want to chuck it out before its sell-by date? I can understand the attraction of 90mph pace, and both Jofra and Woody are huge assets." Mirror UK quoted the former English spinner.

“Jimmy and Broady go ­together like Morecambe and Wise or Bonnie and Clyde,” Swann said.

'I had retirement thoughts'

Recently, Stuart Broad revealed that he had thought of retirement after being snubbed in the first Test against West Indies. Broad stated that he was 'so down' after skipper Ben Stokes told him that he would not be playing the first Test at the Ageas Bowl. However, the speedster made a brilliant comeback into the series in the second Test and also went on to win the Player of the Series award.

The speedster, however, after a scintillating performance against the Windies has now set his aim straight. In the same interview, Broad expressed that he thinks he could get 600 Test wickets and that he is confident of it. “Could I get 600? Absolutely I think I could. Jimmy was 35 and one month when he got 500. I was 34 and one month,” he said.

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

