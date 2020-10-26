ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakcelona CC and Kings CC will battle each other the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PKCC vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch PKCC vs KCC live in India and where to catch PKCC vs KCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs KCC live streaming info and preview

This match is crucial for both the sides in terms of qualification for the knockout stages. Currently, both teams are separated by net run rate which will come into play as the tournament progresses. Currently, PKCC are 6th on the points table with 4 points and a win will not only boost their run rate but also take them above KCC on the points table.

On the other hand, KCC are currently third on the points table and have a net run rate of -0.054. They will need a win to not only improve the run rate but also consolidate their position on the table. With lots of things at stake in this crucial match, fans can expect a great contest between bat and ball in this exciting clash.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 45% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Batsmen have enjoyed batting on the surface and the team batting second have found success. Even though the 22-yard strip looks balanced, bowlers will have to bowl really well to stand a chance to keep the opposition on low total. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

PKCC vs KCC live streaming: PKCC vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PKCC vs KCC live in India and the PKCC vs KCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PKCC vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

