ECS T10 League SIG Vs PF Live Streaming, Scores, India Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

Sigtuna CC (SIG) go up against Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the ECS T10 League on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the SIG vs PF live scores, SIG vs PF live streaming, SIG vs PF live match, SIG vs PF live telecast in India, and other details of the ECS T10 League.

Also Read | ECS T10 League PF vs SFO live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

SIG vs PF live scores

The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work. 👏



In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic! 🏏



Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020

The SIG vs PF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SIG vs PF live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SIG vs PF live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SIG vs PF live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SIG vs PF live streaming details, SIG vs PF live scores, SIG vs PF live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

SIG vs PF live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

SIG vs PF live streaming date: Wednesday, June 17

SIG vs PF live streaming time: 3:30 PM IST

Also Read | IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a wet and rainy day on Wednesday. The forecast suggests heavy showers during the day which could be a concern for the scheduled ECS T10 League fixtures today.

Also Read | ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live

Also Read | ECS T10 League IND vs SIG live streaming, pitch and weather report

ECS T10 League

SIG vs PF live scores: SIG vs PF live match squad

ECS T10 League - Sigtuna CC squad: R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

ECS T10 League - Pakistanska Foreningen squad: Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Also Read | ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook