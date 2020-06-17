ECS T10 League SIG Vs PF Live Streaming, Scores, India Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
Sigtuna CC (SIG) go up against Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the ECS T10 League on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The match will be played at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Here are the details regarding where to catch the SIG vs PF live scores, SIG vs PF live streaming, SIG vs PF live match, SIG vs PF live telecast in India, and other details of the ECS T10 League.
The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work. 👏— Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020
In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic! 🏏
Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts
The SIG vs PF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SIG vs PF live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SIG vs PF live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SIG vs PF live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SIG vs PF live streaming details, SIG vs PF live scores, SIG vs PF live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.
SIG vs PF live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden
SIG vs PF live streaming date: Wednesday, June 17
SIG vs PF live streaming time: 3:30 PM IST
The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a wet and rainy day on Wednesday. The forecast suggests heavy showers during the day which could be a concern for the scheduled ECS T10 League fixtures today.
ECS T10 League - Sigtuna CC squad: R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad
ECS T10 League - Pakistanska Foreningen squad: Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.
Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook