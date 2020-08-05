ECS T10 Malmo ACC Vs MAL Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Ariana CC (ACC) will square off against Malmo Cricket Club (MAL) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament on Wednesday, August 5. The match will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden. Here are the ACC vs MAL live streaming details, how to watch ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the ACC vs MAL live scores.

ACC vs MAL live streaming: ACC vs MAL ECS T10 Malmo preview

Both teams will be playing their first match in the tournament on Wednesday as they look to kickstart their campaigns with a win. Since both sides are nearly evenly matched on paper, the contest is expected to be a close one.

ACC vs MAL live streaming: ACC vs MAL weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the start of the match. However, the weather will be mostly sunny as the contest progresses. Coming to the pitch, artificial turf will be used and the team winning the toss will likely look to bat first and put up a big score.

ACC vs MAL live scores: ECS T10 live in India and ACC vs MAL live streaming

The telecast of ECS T10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the ACC vs MAL live streaming of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Malmo ACC vs MAL live streaming will begin at 1 PM IST. For ACC vs MAL live scores, fans can visit Cricket's Sweden's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the ECS T10 Malmo ACC vs MAL live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ACC vs MAL live scores: ACC vs MAL ECS T10 Malmo squad details

ACC vs MAL live scores: ACC vs MAL ECS T10 Malmo squad details: ACC

Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Mohammad Daoud, Zaki Pashtoon, Aryan Sarweri, Adam Ahmedzai, Absar Khan, Zalmay Daftani, Wali Muhammed, Sannaullah Mohib, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai, Elias Zadran, Wahid Sharifi, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan and Muhammad Atif.

ACC vs MAL live scores: ACC vs MAL ECS T10 Malmo squad details: MAL

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma and Harris Aziz.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)