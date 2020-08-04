CSK Show Excitement For IPL 2020 By Dressing MS Dhoni And Co. In 'Habibi' Style

With the schedule and match timings for IPL 2020 finalized, IPL franchises have begun their preparation for the tournament, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates this time. After the details around the IPL 2020 were announced, several IPL teams took to social media to express their excitement. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share the new IPL dates and schedule. However, the Chennai Super Kings celebrated the popular tournament’s return in a different way, which was loved by cricket fans online.

CSK excited for the IPL 2020, share hilarious post online

After the IPL dates were finalized, CSK took to social media to share their announcement for the IPL 2020. CSK’s social media accounts posted a picture of the team walking out on the field. However, the picture was edited in such a way that all the players were seen wearing traditional head scarfs, as they walked out on the field.

The hilarious picture shared by CSK showed players like MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja wearing the traditional headscarf. The traditional scarf is known as a keffiyeh, which is folded and held in place using a circlet of rope called an agal. Along with sharing the picture, CSK’s social media accounts wrote that the team is already in ‘Habibi’ mode, despite its Dubai plans getting postponed.

Fans love CSK ‘Habibi’ post ahead of IPL 2020

Csk admin after getting appreciations for this edit!! pic.twitter.com/zrlGxcsFDt — VKarthik (@karthik_arya18) August 3, 2020

The innovative post by MS Dhoni’s team was loved by fans online, as many expressed their appreciation. One fan shared a meme referring to the CSK admin getting applause for the post. Another fan wrote that MS Dhoni-led CSK will surely make the finals of the competition. Several other fans shared laughing emojis as well to show their support to the team.

CSK’s travel plans postponed after BCCI order

The hilarious post was an apparent reference to the team’s inability to travel to the United Arab Emirates before time. Media reports had disclosed that MS Dhoni and CSK were keen to reach Dubai by August 10 to prepare for the tournament. The team had even chartered a flight to the UAE, managed visitor visas for the players and even arranged for club cricketers to allow MS Dhoni and team to begin practising ahead of the IPL 2020. However, it was later reported that the BCCI had ordered CSK to not travel before August 20, thus forcing the team to change their travel plans.

When will IPL start?

After the IPL Governing Council meet ended on Sunday, the new IPL dates were announced. The BCCI revealed that the IPL 2020 will take place from September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10. The IPL 2020 will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning on 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Image Courtesy: instagram/chennaiipl