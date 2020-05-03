Multiple-time World Champion Ellyse Perry Acknowledges Murali Vijay's Request For Dinner

Ellyse Perry has been an integral part of the Australian women's cricket team as she has won many matches for the team with her stellar all-round performances. Perry has been a part of the Aussies' multiple world title triumphs. Recently, she has responded to India's Test cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Murali Vijay's dinner request.

READ: Rohit Has An Edge Over Kohli In Terms Of Impact In White-ball Format: Gambhir

'Very kind of him': Ellyse Perry

During a recent interaction when the star Australian all-rounder was reminded about Vijay's dinner request, she went on to say that it was very kind of the Tamil Nadu batsman and that she is flattered. Meanwhile, Perry also hoped that the Test specialist is playing. It was during an interaction with his IPL team CSK that Vijay went on to say he wishes to have dinner with Ellyse Perry as she is so beautiful.

READ: The Thought Of Facing Lee Took My Sleep Away, Don't Want To Face Hazlewood Now: Rohit

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Perry was last seen in action during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where the Aussies successfully retained their title by defeating India at the iconic MCG on International Women's Day. The champion player was injured while fielding during their must-win final group game against New Zealand and was out of action for the semis and the grand finale. However, the Meg Lanning led side rose to the occasion when it mattered and won their fifth T20 World Cup.

Vijay, on the other hand, has been out of contention from the Indian Test squad for almost two years. He was all set to represent CSK in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway with a clash between the three-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19.

READ: Current Situation Is Like Test Match On Dangerous Wicket: Ganguly On COVID-19 Pandemic

Shreyas Iyer Dives To Catch An Egg, Practices Fielding Indoors With Family's Help; WATCH