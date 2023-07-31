ENG Vs AUS 5th Test, Day 5: Will Weather Play A Spoilsport On Final Day Of Ashes 2023?

The Ashes 2023 5th Test between ENG vs AUS enters its final day of the prestigious competition with Australia standing 135/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja on the crease. Australia needs to score 249 runs in 98 overs in order to win the Oval Test, even though they have successfully retained the series.

3 things you need to know

The last day of the 4th Test in Manchester was washed off due to rain and was declared a tie

Australia have a lead of 2-1 in the Ashes 2023, as they won the first 2 Tests in Edgbaston and Lord’s Stadium

Australia needs 249 runs on the final day with all 10 wickets in hand

Fifth Test hangs in balance

Day 4 of the ENG vs AUS 5th Test of the ongoing Ashes series saw various ups and downs and was a roller coaster ride for Stuart Broad especially as he took the field for the final time having announced his retirement after the end of day 3's play. England's innings ended quickly on day 4 as the hosts managed to give a target of 384 runs to the Aussies. The duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave the Aussies a perfect start and scored 135 runs for the first wicket before the rain played a spoilsport and ended the day.

On day 5, the hosts will be also looking to give one of their great servants, Broad, a great farewell. But will the weather spoil the party?

READ | Stuart Broad hits 6 in last batting appearance as AUS reach 75-0 at lunch on day 4 of 5th Ashes test

What is the 5th Ashes Test weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, the day is expected to start dry, but there's a possibility of rain during the afternoon. The AccuWeather forecast also suggests a dry start to the day, with a chance of rain throughout the day. The detailed forecast for Day 5 indicates a 50 percent chance of rain around ten in the morning. While the weather does improve for the first couple of hours of the match, showers have been predicted from 1 pm by weather.com.

Ashes 2023 has been a memorable series with such quality cricket on show and if rain allows, a thrilling day 5 will be on the cards to end such an amazing well-contested series.