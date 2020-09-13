Eng Vs Aus: Adam Zampa Castles Last Match's Centurion Billings With A Length Delivery

Sam Billings is currently England's makeshift number five batsman in the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. He had scored his maiden ODI ton in the last match against Australia but unfortunately, he could not rediscover his rhythm in the ongoing second ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester as he was castled by leggie Adam Zampa.

'Got done by the length'

This happened in the 37th over of the English innings. On the very first delivery, Zampa bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump as the ball went flat after skidding. However, Billings made a big mistake as he decided to play a cut shot on the backfoot instead of using his feet and playing it on the front foot and ended up chopping his stumps after the ball took the inside edge of his bat. His miserable stay at the crease came to an end as he could only manage eight runs off 27 deliveries as the reigning ODI world champions were reduced to 140/6.

"Oh Bowled em! Just got done by the length as much as anything else. That is excellent again from Zampa", said Nasser Hussain on air.

The video was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.



Adam Zampa broke England's backbone as he bamboozled the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan. Joe Root and, Jos Buttler apart from Sam Billings.



A must-win match for England

With the series on the line, the hosts have no choice but to win the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Morgan & Co. will be hoping to get rid of their batting woes especially in the top-order as the top-ranked ODI side look to stay alive in the three-match series.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss yet again and this time he decided to have a bat.

