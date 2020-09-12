Eng Vs Aus: James Anderson Heaps Praise On Sam Billings As He Scores His Maiden ODI Ton

James Anderson heaped praise on Sam Billings after he scored his maiden ODI century in the first One Day International against arch-rivals Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday. Billings had batted at number five in the first ODI where he scored a brilliant century and almost played an anchor's role to perfection. However, his valiant knock was just not enough as the hosts lost the contest by 19 runs.

He is a makeshift number, five batsman, for England as of now in the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

'He looked world-class': James Anderson

“As he got the pace of the pitch, he looked world-class. In a pressure situation, he really took his opportunity,” said James Anderson while speaking to BBC Sport.

Australia draw first blood

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st ODI at the Old Trafford and elected to field first. His decision seemed to be spot on as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as the former world champions lost half their side for 123. Middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) then added 126 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as the Aussies finished their innings at 294/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they lost all their top-order batsmen very quickly and were staring down the barrel at 57/4. Opener Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings then added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. However, Bairstow's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the contest and even though Billings (118) tried his level best to anchor the English run chase. He waged a lone battle as he did not receive any support from the other end as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 275/9 in their 50 overs.

A must-win match for England

With the series on the line, the hosts have no choice but to win the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Morgan & Co. will be hoping to get rid of their batting woes especially in the top-order as the top-ranked ODI side look to stay alive in the three-match series.

READ: Eng Vs Aus: Sam Billings Reveals Why He Won't Be Able To Consolidate The No. 5 Spot