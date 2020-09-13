Eng Vs Aus: Joe Root Suffers A Brain-fade As A Well-set Jason Roy Pays The Price

Jason Roy made his comeback to the English side after having completely recovered from a side-strain injury during the second ODI against arch-rivals Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. However, it was a forgettable comeback as a brilliant piece of fielding ended his stay in the middle.

This happened in the seventh over of the English innings that was bowled by Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. On the final delivery, Joe Root taps one and sets off for a quick single to keep strike in the following over. But, he was taking a huge risk as Marcus Stoinis who was fielding at the point had quickly covered the ground and picked up the ball when both batsmen were at the wrong end of the 22 yards. The fielder's accurate throw hit the bull's eye and Roy who was running towards the strikers' end was not even in the picture when the bails were dislodged. The explosive opener who was looking in good touch by then had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion for a 22-ball 21 that included four boundaries.

It was indeed a needless single but the batsmen had to take a risk as Root had played five consecutive dot balls in that over and wanted to ease the pressure off the final ball. Nonetheless, it was a suicidal move as the reigning ODI world champions were reduced to 29/2 before the first powerplay.

The video of this run out was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

A must-win match for England



With the series on the line, the hosts have no choice but to win the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Morgan & Co. will be hoping to get rid of their batting woes especially in the top-order as the top-ranked ODI side look to stay alive in the three-match series.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss yet again and this time he decided to have a bat.

