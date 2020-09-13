Jofra Archer Racially Abused On Instagram By Troll, Shares Screenshot

Jofra Archer came forward and expressed his disappointment after he was racially abused by a fan on social media. As per reports, the Barbadian pacer was trolled after England had lost the first One Day International against arch-rivals Australia by 19 runs on Friday.

Jofra Archer gives it back to the troll

It so happened that a troll named 'Josh Bell' had sent a direct message to Archer on Instagram by asking the young speedster to take the jewellery off (With reference to Jofra occasionally wearing watches and neck chain while playing) and then reminded the bowler that he is not the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg. The troll then asked the youngster why is he even wearing a watch that has probably been stolen. At the same time, the person had also made use of profane language as well.

However, after having read the comments, the 2019 World Cup winner decided that enough was enough and he made it public. He requested people to help him report that page.

Meanwhile, when the troll realised that things had got out of control, he came forward and apologised to the fast bowler and told him that he was drunk as well as frustrated while watching the first ODI. But, the frontline English pacer was not going to let him off like that and replied by saying 'If you are thinking that when you're drunk you were always thinking it.'

In the first ODI, that was played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Jofra Archer finished with figures of 3/57 in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.7.

A must-win match for England

With the series on the line, the hosts have no choice but to win the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Morgan & Co. will be hoping to get rid of their batting woes especially in the top-order as the top-ranked ODI side look to stay alive in the three-match series.

