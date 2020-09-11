Eng Vs Aus: Jofra Archer Leaves David Warner Shell-shocked With An Absolute 'snorter'

Jofra Archer provided an early breakthrough for England by getting rid of explosive opener David Warner in the first One Day International against Australia at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday. The Barbadian pacer bowled a 'Snorter' to account for Warner.

'Absolute Snorter'

It happened in the fourth over of the Australian innings after English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first. On the very first delivery of the fourth over, Archer bowled one around the middle and off stump and even though the southpaw covered all three stumps to offer a defensive shot, the ball came back in sharply after pitching and went right through the gates and even before the opening batsman could realise what was happening, his stumps were completely shattered. The hosts celebrated while Warner's short yet torrid stay in the middle came to an end as he walked back for 6 (14).

The video was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

"Oh! Bowled em. Absolute snorter", said David Lloyd on air. "Well, Warner never looked comfortable at any stage. Jofra Archer we saw in the last over that he was taking it away from the left-hander. This time gets it right on the money", said Lloyd's co-commentator Shane Warne.

Eng Vs Aus: ODI series

England beat Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. However, the Aussies managed to retain the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings after registering a consolation win in the final T20I on Tuesday. The focus now shifts to the ODI series where the top-ranked ODI side would be hoping to do the double over the Aussies while Aaron Finch & Co. will be aiming to dominate in the 50-overs format.

