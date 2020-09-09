Jason Roy Included In The English Squad For The Upcoming ODI Series Against Australia

Jason Roy has been included in the English squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against arch-rivals Australia. Earlier, Roy decided to back out from IPL 2020 due to an injury. The dynamic opening batsman had suffered a side-strain as a result of which he was also ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan as well. It has been learned that the South Africa-born cricketer has recovered from the side strain and will be participating in the home ODI series.

Here's the English squad for the ODI series against Australia:

🚨 JUST IN: Jason Roy returns as England announce a 14-man squad for the ODI series against Australia. Dawid Malan added to the reserves 🚨 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/pPP062LKHm — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2020

The reigning ODI world champions will be led by Eoin Morgan who will be expected to make a tremendous impact in the middle-order. Roy will be opening the innings along with England's modern-day limited-overs specialist Jonny Bairstow while Test skipper Joe Root will bat at number three. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler's inclusion also strengthens the hosts' chances in the series.

The 2019 World Cup winners' pace battery includes the likes of Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and, Mark Wood while the presence of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will give them a lot of confidence when it comes to spin attack.

Meanwhile, Saqib Mahmood, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan and Phil Salt have been added to the English team's reserves.

Eng Vs Aus: ODI series

England beat Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. However, the Aussies managed to retain the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings after registering a consolation win in the final T20I on Tuesday. The focus now shifts to the ODI series where the top-ranked ODI side would be hoping to do the double over the Aussies while Aaron Finch & Co. will be aiming to dominate in the 50-overs format. The first ODI will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday, September 11.

READ: Jason Roy Opens Up On Backing Out From IPL 2020, Says 'It's Pretty Hectic'

(Image Courtesy: AP)