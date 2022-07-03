ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: THIS Vegan Meal Is The Most Famous Dish In Team India Dressing Room

The fifth and final Test between India and England is currently taking place in Birmingham. Day 3 of the play got halted due to unexpected rain. England were batting at 200-6 when the on-field umpires announced an early lunch and instructed players to go back to the dressing room. Rain has been interfering with the game since Day 1, and on Saturday it got considerably worse as much of the action was washed out.

Sony Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is the wife of India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, gave fans a peek into the Indian team's menu during the long intervals on Saturday. She had a conversation with the caterer, who is in charge of serving food to the members of the Indian squad. Sanjana requested information from the owner of the catering company regarding the preferred dish of the Indian players. The chef said that Indian cricketers enjoy the vegan dish chana masala for lunch the most.

Sanjana was even seen eating the dish herself. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Sony Sports Network on Saturday.

The ongoing fifth Test is part of the five-match series that India and England played last summer. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the series. As far as the one-off Test is concerned, India scored a mammoth total of 416 runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first by England. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat as they helped India recover from a shaky start that saw them lose five wickets for just 98 runs on the board.

Indian bowlers then put England into trouble as they picked up five wickets by the end of play on Day 2. On Sunday, India took another wicket in the form of England skipper Ben Stokes. Jonny Bairstow is still intact in the middle and is nearing his 11th century in Test cricket.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: BCCI/Shutterstock