Eng Vs Ind: Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami Get 'rousing' Welcome In Lord's Dressing Room

As India vs England Day 5 of the second Test is underway, cricket fans around the world are hailing Mohammed Shami and Japrit Bumrah for an amazing fightback at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. With Rishabh Pant back in the pavilion early, it looked like the start of the end for India in the final morning of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, August 16.

But what followed was nothing short of a miracle as Mohammed Shami registered the second fifty of his Test career and Jasprit Bumrah hit an unbeaten 30 as India walked back for the lunch break with the game evenly balanced. Till the lunch break, the partnership between Bumrah and Shami was stretched to an unbeaten 77-run which is the highest ninth-wicket stand of India in England.

Following the stunning fightback, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah received a standing ovation from not only the crowd but also Team India when they were heading back to the Lord's dressing room. BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared the video of Team India giving a rousing reception to Bumrah and Shami during the Lunch break.

Sanjay Manjrekar who doing commentary at that time said, "This team is really special because when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were going to the dressing room in lunch, the whole team came down from the balcony to welcome them."

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.



What a moment this at Lord's 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

India vs England Day 5

Meanwhile, Team India has declared the innings and set a target of 271 for England. After playing few overs at the lunch, Virat Kohli decided to use the momentum provided by Bumrah and Shami and see whether any result can come out at the end of Day 5.

At lunch, India's score read 286/8 after 108 overs in the second innings, leading the hosts by 259 runs. Shami (52* off 67) and Bumrah (30* off 58) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the opening session of the final day as they added a sensational 77 off 111 balls and gave India the upper hand in the Test going into the final two sessions.

Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.

After that, it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to stick it out. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, both Indian pacers completed their 50 runs partnership off 72 balls. Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter